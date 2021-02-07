The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features lectures and celebrations of Black history, a Valentine-themed event at the zoo, movies and more.
Monday, Feb. 8
What: Associate professor of African American studies, Georgia State University Lia T. Bascomb discusses her book “In Plenty and in Time of Need: Popular Culture and the Remapping of Barbadian Identity,” which relates to Bascomb’s focus on “representations and performances of nation, gender and sexuality across the African diaspora with an emphasis on the Anglophone Caribbean.” History graduate students will receive a free copy of the book in advance, and the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and discussion.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Join the University Union for a live pancake art class, demonstration and Q&A with YouTube’s Dancakes.
When: 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Online
Tuesday, Feb. 9
What: The Friends of the State Botanical Garden inspire explorations of public gardens, public spaces and natural areas through road trips in and around Georgia. The virtual presentation will be followed by a Q&A session featuring Lisa Bartlett, garden manager of Smith-Gilbert Gardens. The event requires registration and is $5 for the public and free to Friends of the State Botanical Garden members.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, Feb. 10
What: Explores the conservation of monarch butterflies, the plants that attract monarch butterflies, pollinators in local gardens, their importance to our ecosystems and how we can continue to protect them. The event costs $35.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Celebrating the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources’ first African American undergraduate Rex Benham as part of UGA’s desegregation anniversary.
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Andrea L. Dennis discusses her book “Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America,” which explores the “crossroads of contemporary hip hop and mass incarceration.”
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, Feb. 11
What: Student ambassadors from Morning Brew discuss ways to improve financial literacy.
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Online
What: Multicultural Services and Programs highlights Black culture for Black History Month as part of its drive-in series.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Intramural Fields, EO1
110 Lake Herrick Drive, Athens, GA 30602
University Union Presents: Rachel Lindsay
What: Q&A with fan-favorite “Bachelorette” contestant Rachel Lindsay. This event requires registration.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, Feb.12
Performance: David Fung, piano
What: Acclaimed piano recital with rising star David Fung. This event is $10 for UGA students and $20 for the public.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605
Movies by Moonlight Drive in Movie: “Black Panther”
What: Sandy Creek Park features the movie “Black Panther” (2018). Tickets are free, but must be reserved online here.. Guests must arrive by 6:45 p.m.
When: Check-in at 6:00 p.m., film at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, GA 30607
Saturday, Feb. 13
What: The Sandy Creek Nature Center staff host a star watch program while sharing stories about constellations. Registration is required, and the event is dependent on clear weather. The price is $7 for Athens residents and $10.50 for non-residents.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
400 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, GA 30607
What: Have Valentine’s Day fun meeting ambassador animals, creating Valentine-themed enrichment and cards, taking a guided tour of the zoo and learning about how animals love and mate. $5 for Athens residents and $7.50 for non-residents.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Park and Bear Hollow Zoo
293 Gran Ellen Dr., Athens, GA 30605