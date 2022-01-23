The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features the Craft Fair Pop-up at Athentic Brewing Company, the re-opening of ice skating at the Classic Center, the Colorful Hat Circus & Variety show at the Morton Theatre and The Grateful Brothers performance at Live Wire Athens.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Craft Fair Pop-up
What: Celebrate color with Athentic Brewing Companyby shopping for bright items crafted to make you happy. The work centers around color and various vendors and their crafts will be located throughout Athentic’s patio space, where you can have a beer while shopping.
When: 1-5:30 p.m.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Monday, Jan. 24
One Team Scavenger Hunt Athens
What: Puzzling adventures is described as being a cross between a scavenger hunt, adventure race and informative self-guided tour. Participate individually, in pairs, as one group or in multiple groups competing against one another. All ages can participate. The price to participate is $49 per team and tickets can be purchased here. Teams can be any size but teams of two, three and four are recommended. For further questions, visit the help page here.
When: All day
Where: The recommended parking and starting point for this scavenger hunt is the parking deck located at 235 College Ave., Athens, GA 30601
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Nobuntu concert at the Performing Arts Center
What: Making their UGA debut, female A cappella quintet from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Nobuntu aims to shine a light on the traditions of their South African nation through their performances of traditional Zimbabwean songs, gospel, Afro-jazz and crossover music, previously gaining them global attention. Tickets are $30-$50 and can be purchased here. Nobuntu has requested that those in attendance wear a face covering at all times. Contact the box office at 706-621-0600 with questions.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605
Wednesday, Jan. 26
YUNGBLUD live at the Georgia Theatre
What: Performing his version of 21st Century rock-and-roll music, English musician YUNGBLUD has built a devoted and wide-spread following he considers to be a community. The show is for all ages and tickets can be purchased here for $30-$35. Proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination is required for entry.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
215 N Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30601
Women in Coding Panel Discussion
What: Hosted by the UGA Libraries and Willson Center for Humanities DigiLab, the panel will be composed of both R Ladies of Athens and UGA's girls.code members. Topics will include gender diversity in computer science and computational methods, issues with computer coding as a profession, coding as part of research methods and classroom experiences learning coding. Contact Elliott Kuecker at 706-542-6708 or digi@uga.edu with any questions.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Main Library, Third Floor Reading Room
320 S Jackson St., Athens, GA 30602
State of the University Address
What: UGA President Jere W. Morehead will address the state of UGA, what it has accomplished and what it plans to do in the future. The address will be released virtually.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Thursday, Jan. 27
JD Simo & GA-20 Live at Hendershots
What: Nashville-based musician JD Simo combines styles reminiscent of Motown and Woodstock, continuing to blur lines between generations and genres of music. Previously featured in Rolling Stone and NPR, JD Simo has attracted the attention of many, including Phil Lesh, co-founder of The Grateful Dead, who invited him to join Phil Lesh and Friends. He will be joined by GA-20, a blues trio formed in 2018,named after a Gibson GA-20 amplifier, they draw inspiration for their original songs from late 1950s and early 1960s blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, using rare and vintage gear to produce their music. Tickets can be purchased in advance, here, for $15, or can be purchased at the door for $20. The show is open for all ages.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Hendershot's Coffee Bar
237 Prince Ave., Athens, GA, 30601
Colorful Hat Circus & Variety
What: Experience acrobatics, balancing, juggling, extreme jump rope, magic and illusions live at the Morton Theatre Jan. 27 through Jan. 29. The show is recommended for the whole family and tickets can be purchased here, ranging in price from $25-$45. Show times vary depending on day. For more information visit the website here, or email info@ColorfulHat.com.
When: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where:Morton Theatre
195 W Washington St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, Jan. 29
The Grateful Brothers with special guest Cam and His Dam Jam Band Live Wire Athens Performance
What: The Grateful Brothers pay tribute to The Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers Band through performing a blend of both band’s songs. They will be joined at Live Wire Athens by special guest Cam and His Dam Jam Band. General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 or a table can be reserved with two tickets included for $40. Both ticket options can be purchased here.
When: Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Danish String Quartet Live at the Performing Arts Center
What: The Danish String Quartet, a Grammy-nominated chamber group, performs music from Haydn and Shostakovich, as well as contemporary scores. They will host a pre-performance talk in Ramsey Concert Hall, located within the Performing Arts Center, with free admission at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $20-$55 and can be purchased here. Babies and children under six-years-old will not be admitted. The artists request that the audience wear masks at all times during their performance. For questions, contact the box office at 706-542-4400.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall
230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605