The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a book launch party, live music performances and art showcases.
Tuesday, July 13
What: An online event celebrating author Kate Fortmueller’s newest book “Below the Stars: How the Labor of Working Actors Shapes Media Production,” where she will be talking with Richard Neupert, a professor at the University of Georgia. There are both free and paid ticket options available.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, July 14
Curator Talk: “Hands and Earth: Perspectives on Japanese Contemporary Ceramics”
What: A virtual talk with William Eiland, the Georgia Museum of Art’s museum director, about the “Hands and Earth: Perspectives on Japanese Contemporary Ceramics” exhibition. Register online here.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Online
Thursday, July 15
What: A free yoga class in the galleries of the Georgia Museum of Art, which can be attended either in person or online. Email callan@uga.edu to reserve an in-person spot or register online to participate through Zoom.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art (or online)
90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602
Soul Jazz Happy Hour with The Four Fathers
What: A free, live performance by The Four Fathers –– Athens’ newest soul jazz supergroup. This event is recurring weekly on Thursdays for the rest of July.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
What: Eight of Athens’ established visual art venues host Third Thursday –– an event that honors art on the third Thursday evening of every month. Participating venues include BARBAR Vintage Textiles and Home, the Georgia Museum of Art and more. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Friday, July 16
Parker Smith and the Bandwith | Family Recipe
What: Three live, outdoor performances by Divine Mind, Parker Smith and Bandwith and Family Recipe. Tickets are $12, and all attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: 7-11:45 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens (Outdoor stage)
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Saturday, July 17
Country Music Songwriters in the Round ft. A Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. & Sr.
What: A live, outdoor series of performances by country music songwriters to pay tribute to Hank Williams Jr. and Sr. Tickets are $10, whether bought in advance or at the door. All ages are welcome, and doors open at 7 p.m.
When: 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company (Outdoor mainstage)
231 Collins Industrial Blvd., Athens, GA, 30601