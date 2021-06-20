191205_JBD_LiveWire-3.jpg

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live music performances, a walking tour of Athens and a one-year celebration of Athentic Brewing Company.

Tuesday, June 22

Toddler Tuesday To-Go: Past and Present

What: A free, online event where families can view art and listen to stories about the idea of time and antique art from Egypt. Afterwards, there is an “Art at Home” activity for children to complete. This event is designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years. 

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Online

Wednesday, June 23

Guided Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Athens and North Campus

What: An outdoor walking tour of Historic Downtown Athens and UGA’s North Campus. This event is recurring daily until June 26 and tickets are $15. Booking a spot is highly recommended, as there are only 6 spots available per tour due to social distancing. Tours can be booked online.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Athens Welcome Center

280 E. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601

Hip-Hop Pit Stop: Volumes Showcase featuring DJ Bobfish

What: ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, the Athens hip-hop community and Live Wire Athens collaborate to host a “Hip-Hop Pit Stop.” In the second event of the month, there will be an open-mic of Athens artists, and DJ Bobfish will perform. Tickets are $5.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Live Wire Athens

227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601

Thursday, June 24

Live Music: Family Recipe

What: Live performance by Athens-based band Family Recipe. The group is an instrumental band combining jazz, rock and funk styles. The event is free.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Akademia Brewing Company 

150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606

Friday, June 25

Athentic Brewing’s First Anniversary Party

What: A three-day event celebrating the one year anniversary of Athentic Brewing Company with a special beer release, live performances and more. The event lasts through Sunday, June 27, and is open to the public for parts of all three days. Tickets to live performances and special events can be purchased online.

When: 7-11 p.m. (June 25), 5-11 p.m. (June 26), 1-5 p.m. (June 27)

Where: Athentic Brewing Company 

108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 3060

Kadillak: Live @ Akademia

What: A live music performance by Kadillak, an Athens-based band. Tickets are $10 if bought in advance and $15 at the door. There is also a VIP table reservation option, which is $20 per ticket.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Akademia Brewing Company 

150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606

The Splitz Band Performance

What: A live performance by The Splitz Band. The show is part of International Grill & Bar’s summer music series. 

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: International Grill & Bar

1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606

Saturday, June 26

Athens Radio Club Field Day

What: Amateur radio operators, often known as “hams,” come together from all over North America and establish temporary radio stations to show off their skills and service to the industry. The event is free and lasts for 24 hours.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Athens YMCA 

915 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606

Saturday Concert Series at Front Porch Book Store

What: A live performance by Adam Klein. This is the last of the Front Porch Book Store’s Saturday Concert Series until September, and the event is free. 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Front Porch Book Store

102 Marigold Lane, Winterville, GA 30683