The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features live music performances, a walking tour of Athens and a one-year celebration of Athentic Brewing Company.
Tuesday, June 22
Toddler Tuesday To-Go: Past and Present
What: A free, online event where families can view art and listen to stories about the idea of time and antique art from Egypt. Afterwards, there is an “Art at Home” activity for children to complete. This event is designed for families with children ages 18 months to 3 years.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Online
Wednesday, June 23
Guided Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Athens and North Campus
What: An outdoor walking tour of Historic Downtown Athens and UGA’s North Campus. This event is recurring daily until June 26 and tickets are $15. Booking a spot is highly recommended, as there are only 6 spots available per tour due to social distancing. Tours can be booked online.
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Athens Welcome Center
280 E. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Hip-Hop Pit Stop: Volumes Showcase featuring DJ Bobfish
What: ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, the Athens hip-hop community and Live Wire Athens collaborate to host a “Hip-Hop Pit Stop.” In the second event of the month, there will be an open-mic of Athens artists, and DJ Bobfish will perform. Tickets are $5.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Live Wire Athens
227 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601
Thursday, June 24
What: Live performance by Athens-based band Family Recipe. The group is an instrumental band combining jazz, rock and funk styles. The event is free.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Company
150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606
Friday, June 25
Athentic Brewing’s First Anniversary Party
What: A three-day event celebrating the one year anniversary of Athentic Brewing Company with a special beer release, live performances and more. The event lasts through Sunday, June 27, and is open to the public for parts of all three days. Tickets to live performances and special events can be purchased online.
When: 7-11 p.m. (June 25), 5-11 p.m. (June 26), 1-5 p.m. (June 27)
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
108 Park Ave., Athens, GA 3060
What: A live music performance by Kadillak, an Athens-based band. Tickets are $10 if bought in advance and $15 at the door. There is also a VIP table reservation option, which is $20 per ticket.
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Akademia Brewing Company
150 Crane Dr., Athens, GA 30606
What: A live performance by The Splitz Band. The show is part of International Grill & Bar’s summer music series.
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: International Grill & Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30606
Saturday, June 26
What: Amateur radio operators, often known as “hams,” come together from all over North America and establish temporary radio stations to show off their skills and service to the industry. The event is free and lasts for 24 hours.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Athens YMCA
915 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606
Saturday Concert Series at Front Porch Book Store
What: A live performance by Adam Klein. This is the last of the Front Porch Book Store’s Saturday Concert Series until September, and the event is free.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Front Porch Book Store
102 Marigold Lane, Winterville, GA 30683