The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features Russian Cartoon Night, the 22nd Annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, the University of Georgia Diversity and Inclusion Career Conference, a Global Conversation on Muslim Women and Comics and 101 Things to do in Athens.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Sunday Spotlight Tour

What: Free drop-in public tours featuring highlights of the museum’s permanent collection and are led by museum docents.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602

Monday, Feb. 21

Plants: Germination to Germline

What: Free spring symposium for the University of Georgia Plant Center. Registration is required and can be accessed here.

When: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: The Classic Center

300 N Thomas St., Athens, GA 30601

Engineers Week Speaker Series: Dr. Mia Mattioli

What: Free speaker series event hosted by UGA’s College of Engineering featuring Dr. Mia Mattioli, the principal investigator of the Center for Disease and Prevention's Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch's Domestic WASH Lab. This event is part of the 2022 Engineers Week Speaker Series.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Driftmier Engineering Center, 1240

597 D. W Brooks Dr., Athens, GA 30602

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Toddler Tuesday: All That Glitters

What: Free program for children ages 18 months to three years old to look at art and storytime in the galleries and complete an art activity. Seats are limited – email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve a spot.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602

Film Screening, Discussion, Q&A: Ilker Catak

What: Free film screening and discussion Q&A with Turkish German filmmaker Ilker Catak. Academy Award-winning short film, “Sadakat,” and other film clips will be screened. A panel discussion with UGA Germanic and Slavic Studies film faculty Dr. Berna Gueneli and Dr. theatre and film professor Antje Ashceid will follow.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center, Tate Theatre

45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605

Global Georgia Conversation: Muslim Women and Comics

What: The Muslim Women and Comics symposium will host speakers including Esra Mirze Santesso, UGA associate professor of English, and Ozge Samanci, author and Northwestern Univeristy associate professor of communication. The event is sponsored by UGA's Diversity Research and Scholarship Grant program, and by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. Zoom registration is required and can be accessed here.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Online

22nd Annual Mary Frances Early Lecture

What: The 60th anniversary lecture of Mary Frances Early's graduation from UGA in 1962 as the first African American to earn a UGA degree. In honor of Early, Chancellor Robert J. Jones of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will deliver the lecture. Jones is the first African American scholar appointed as chancellor of the University of Illinois.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel, Mahler Hall

1197 S Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30605

UGA Diversity and Inclusion Career Conference

What: This year’s theme is “Inclusivity takes Creativity” and students of all majors and years who are seeking a part-time job, internship or a full-time job are invited. The keynote speaker is Dr. Todd Jenkins. Business professional attire is the recommended dress for the conference Register on Handshake here. If registration is full, students may attend the networking hour from 7-8 p.m.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where:Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor)

45 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30605

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Russian Cartoon Night

What: The UGA Russian Flagship Program is hosting an evening of Soviet cartoons and sweet treats, hosted by one of the program's student ambassadors.

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Joseph E. Brown Hall, 117

595 S Lumpkin St., Athens, GA 30605

101 Things to do in Athens

What: The University Judiciary presents their annual 101 Things to do in Athens event where all students can learn more about activities in Athens without drugs or alcohol. There will be live performances from UGA Noteworthy and UGA Ballroom Dancing, free food from local Athens restaurants and prize raffles. The grand prize of the night is a $100 Five and Ten gift card.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Memorial Hall, Memorial Hall Ballroom

101 Sanford Dr., Athens, GA 30605

Thursday, Feb. 24

Journalism and Jim Crow: Discussion and Book Signing

What: Discussion and book signing with Kathy Roberts Forde, hosted by The Red & Black's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. Attendance is free, but RSVPs are requested here.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries, Auditorium

300 S Hull St., Athens, GA 30605

Eat the Runt

What: The UGA Department of Theatre and Film studies presents “Eat the Runt,” a satirical play on office politics. Tickets are $12 for students and $16 for adults and can be purchased here. This event is recurring on Feb. 18-19, Feb. 23-24 and Feb. 25-27.

When: Monday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building - Cellar Theater

255 Baldwin St., Athens, GA 30602

Friday, Feb. 25

Ubuntu

What: The UGA Department of Dance presents UBUNTU (I Am What I Am Because of Who We All Are) celebrating Black History through Performance. Admission is free but spacing is limited. Students should show their I.D. for scanning at the door. This event is recurring on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Building

255 Baldwin St., Athens, GA 30602

Saturday, Feb. 26

Orchid Madness - Orchid Day

What: Horticulture Director Shelly Prescott is leading an orchid lecture and hands-on workshop. The repotting workshop will be in the morning followed by a lunch and lecture in the afternoon. Attendees can bring up to two plants and containers and work with an expert to repot their plants. The morning workshop is $15, the lunch and lecture is $25 and all day is $40.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Visitor Center and Conservatory

2450 S Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605

Concert: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

What: Eight-time Tony Award winner and singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will join two-time Grammy nominated trio Bonny Light Horseman, a folk supergroup comprised of Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman. Tickets are $39-$69 and can be purchased here. Audience members must wear masks at all times.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall

230 River Rd., Athens, GA 30605

