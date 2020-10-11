The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features a virtual scavenger hunt, a virtual concert and a virtual game night.
Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, Oct. 12
What: A virtual scavenger hunt where top three finishers get Amazon gift cards
Time: 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Virtual Tour: Home Movie Collections
What: The Brown Media Archives will host a virtual tour of their home movie collections. Media archivists and audiovisual technicians will discuss and narrate some of their favorite home movies from the archives.
Time: 2–3 p.m.
Student Success Workshop: How to Show and Tell | Presentation Aides for Public Speaking
What: In this one-hour virtual workshop, students will learn best practices for creating visual aids, with a particular emphasis on PowerPoint presentations.
Time: 4–5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
What: A virtual or in-person yoga session for all experience levels, hosted by a trained yoga instructor.
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
What: Historic Athens, in partnership with presenting sponsor Tweed Recording, will virtually host Porchfest 2020 featuring 40 Athens-based musical performances.
Time: Oct. 15–18
What: A virtual game night hosted by UGA’s University Union.
Time: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
ARCO Chamber Orchestra concert
What: The ARCO Chamber Orchestra, directed by Professor of Violin Levon Ambartsumian, will take the Hodgson Hall stage with a special concert featuring Hugh Hodgson School of Music student soloists, streamed live.
Time: 7 p.m.
