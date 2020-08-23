The campus and city news desks have compiled a list of virtual events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public.
The list features a virtual zoo, an art exhibit and a local book reading. Follow the links for more information for any event.
Monday, August 24
"Virtual Zoo Week" at Bear Hollow Zoo
What: Viewers will be able to explore the exhibits and wildlife at the Bear Hollow Zoo through virtual activities and tours.
Time: 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 25
Virtual Toddler Tuesday at Georgia Museum of Art
What: The virtual gallery is designed for children ages 19 months to 3 years. It will include an art and story time as well as an “art at home” activity.
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Wednesday, August 26
Virtual Exhibit Tour: The Strategies of Suffrage
What: Through this online exhibit the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library will celebrate the 100th anniversary of when women received the right to vote.
Time: 2-3 p.m.
Thursday, August 27
What: Avid Bookshop and the University of Georgia Press will host Susan Cerulean in conversation with Janisse Ray for I Have Been Assigned the Single Bird via Zoom. There are 3 ticketing options below:
- Pay-What-You-Can ticket & book bundle
- Pay-What-You-Can ticket only (no book)
- No cost ticket to get Zoom event access only (no book)
Time: 7-8 p.m.
