In the Wednesday afternoon quiet of the Georgia Square Mall, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement’s bookstore is buzzing in preparation for Juneteenth. Local teens sit on the floor surrounded by markers as they make posters and signs, while Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, AADM’s president and co-founder, directs them.
But one of AADM’s biggest initiatives during Juneteenth will go on quietly. For the last four years, AADM has bailed fathers out of jails in and around Athens so they can spend the weekend of Father’s Day with their families.
“We’re at Father’s Day,” Johnson said. “We try to make it a special occasion to where we target fathers that might need assistance with bailout.”
Johnson said it’s fitting that the Father’s Day initiative falls so close to Juneteenth — a holiday celebrated June 19 to mark the emancipation of enslaved people after the Civil War — because of how mass incarceration continues to affect Black families and communities.
Mass incarceration refers to how the U.S. has imprisoned large amounts of people in federal and state prisons and local jails. According to the World Prison Brief — a database run by Birbeck, University of London — the U.S. has the highest prison population in the world. Imprisoned people being unable to pay bail is a contributor to mass incarceration.
Mass incarceration disproportionately affects Black people, who are being incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people, according to the NAACP. The same statistics show that people who are incarcerated are more likely to suffer from disease and die early.
“We’re not saying [Black and brown men] are not supposed to be held accountable, but it can be inequitable,” Johnson said. “A lot of people can be simply in jail because they can’t afford to bond out.”
Johnson said funding comes from community donations, partnerships with other nonprofits and through bail bonds. The initiative aims to pay the bail upfront with cash because AADM can get the money back as long as the person shows up for their court date.
The initiative has freed between 50 and 100 fathers since its start, Johnson said. AADM aims to bail out at least 10 people each year. The initiative focuses on people incarcerated in the Athens area, but Johnson said AADM helps people with loved ones in other prisons and jails get in touch with nonprofits and bail funds local to them.
“We can align ourselves at Juneteenth and give them the freedom … so they can be home with loved ones,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re [bailing them out] on this particular occasion.”