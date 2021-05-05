The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement held a vigil and libation ceremony to celebrate the Day of Jubilee, which commemorates May 4, 1865, the day when Union soldiers arrived in Clarke County and freed roughly 5,000 enslaved people.

Despite the rain, activists, organizers, performers and participants gathered at 6 p.m. in front of the University of Georgia’s Baldwin Hall to honor Athens’ enslaved people and reflect on current racial justice movements.

Knowa Johnson, AADM co-founder, opened the event by recalling his own enslaved ancestors.

“Some people would say, ‘That happened so long ago, why are you worried about the slaves?’” Johnson said. “Being a descendant of those who were enslaved, it crosses my mind every time I pass an institution or statue of someone being celebrated that was a slave owner or part of the Confederacy.”

Organizers led the crowd in a vigil, lighting a pair of candles and bowing their heads in a moment of silence to remember the lives and sacrifices of enslaved people.

The event also included a libation ceremony, an African ceremony where participants pour liquid onto the earth to honor the dead. Mokah Jasmine Johnson, AADM co-founder, passed water bottles to the crowd and read a prayer as they emptied them onto the ground.

In addition to remembering the lives of enslaved people, the speakers also discussed current racial issues and the remaining journey to equality.

Johnson drew attention to the UGA’s history of slavery, and the unearthing of enslaved people’s remains during a renovation of Baldwin Hall in 2015. She criticized UGA’s lack of accountability and reparations for Athens’s Black community.

“That is not good enough,” Johnson said, gesturing to the memorial for the remains of the enslaved people found under the building on the lawn. “That is nowhere good enough. There are still families in this community that deserve more than that.”

Musical performances by Marco A. Hull and Keshia Burgess followed the speakers, as well as a poetry reading by Makenzie Harp. Johnson closed the event with a call to action, urging the crowd to continue fighting for racial justice in Athens.

“We do want reparations, not just from Athens-Clarke County, but also from this university,” Johnson said. “March with us in the name of justice for our ancestors and for all of the workers that have slaved and built up this community.”