The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted an End School-To-Prison Pipeline conference on Saturday to hear from speakers about racial injustice within the school system and alternative disciplinary methods.
Some of the event’s speakers included Mike Tafelski from the Southern Poverty Law Center Children’s Rights Practice, Athens educator Collisa Lankford, and Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General William Fleenor.
Tafelski presented information about the discriminatory impact of school disciplinary actions, citing a study of Cobb County students from the 2021-2022 school year. The study showed that the students collectively lost 82,000 days due to discipline and that Black students missed nearly three times the amount of days as white students despite comprising 30% of the student population.
“When we look at school data we are seeing that a white student in the same school as a Black student, who gets accused of the same rule violation with the same administrators, is getting a much less severe punishment, even when they're accused of engaging in the same behavior and have the same decision makers addressing their their punishment,” Tafelski said.
Tafelski also presented alternatives and advocacy strategies for discriminatory discipline, encouraging citizens to attend school board meetings and fill out open records requests to familiarize themselves with the school’s disciplinary practices.
Lankford spoke about her experience with practicing restorative justice in the Clarke County School System, specifically Cedar Shoals Middle School. She spoke about the benefits of the restorative circle, a controlled environment where students who are involved in a conflict can answer open-ended questions about their behavior, correct the wrongs that the behavior caused and plan to prevent the behavior in the future.
“What this restorative practice tries to do is to create that community, so that students don't feel like they're out there on their own, so they don't feel like they're floundering and that they have nobody,” Lankford said.
Clarke Middle School implements these practices, and last year it started training students to be leaders in restorative circles.
Fleenor spoke about Athens-Clarke County’s Pre-Arrest Diversion Program that avoids arresting non-violent, low-risk offenders while also holding them accountable. The program began in 2017 when the solicitor's office started record restrictions to restrict records access for select offenders, thus allowing the offenders a more fair job hiring or scholarship application process.
“If you get a job application that asks if you've ever been arrested, you have to answer yes,” Fleenor said. “And employers are becoming more and more clever about finding out this information even when the case is dismissed, and the records restricted. They use private background check companies to get the rolls from the clerk's office — the clerk's office maintains a public cloud of all these cases — and so they have all the information even when the state has restricted access to the criminal history.”
PAD applies to individuals 17 and older charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol. Fleenor supports expanding the list of qualifying charges to include all misdemeanor theft cases.
The conference also heard speeches from Maria Pinkelton, the public relations director of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities and Shane Sims, executive director of People Living in Recovery and co-owner/director of Modern Pathways to Recovery.
AADM began hosting the annual conference in 2017, but this year is the first time that they hosted it after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“We want the school system to know, whether you're community leaders, legislators, educators, we want them to know there's alternatives out here when it comes to addressing youth issues and that the problem goes deeper than just someone acting out,” AADM co-founder Mokah Jasmine Johnson said. “There is still a racist lens when it comes to children’s behavior and who’s problematic in schools.”