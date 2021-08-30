The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement held its Black Market event in downtown Athens on Saturday. The AADM holds a Black Market event every other month to promote small, local Black businesses.
The Black Market is a gathering of local Black-owned businesses. The event also includes live music and guest speakers, who discuss what Black culture means to them.
Several vendors that set up their shops at this month's Black Market included Blue-Up Entertainment, Gifts By Bebe and Brandy Unique Designs.
Brandy Sims, owner of Brandy Unique Designs, bakes different treats such as cakes, cake pops and cookies. After starting her business ten years ago, one of the reasons Sims said she participated in the Black Market was to get exposure for her small business. Outside of running her business, Sims also is a massage therapist.
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, one of the founders of AADM, said the Black Market “gives the vendors an opportunity to promote and build their business as well as bring our community together.” She said it’s also a great way to spread Black culture to people who might not be familiar with it.
“There’s a lot of times where it’s like a disconnection, to where we don’t know how to network in different cultural areas,” Johnson said. “This is a unique opportunity to network with different people.”
AADM has been advocating for racial justice in Athens since 2016, when Johnson and her husband, a pair of community activists, founded it. The organization’s mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of race, is treated fairly. Another mission of the organization is to help fight against systemic practices that might target groups of people.
One of the visions that Johnson had for the organization it was founded is to, “make a positive impact on humanity and break racial barriers that can harm or limit one’s potential.” Johnson believes that hosting the Black Market in the heart of downtown Athens is the best way to give exposure to local small businesses and Black culture to break those barriers.
“I do think it’s a good thing to be happening in the heart of downtown Athens, Georgia,” Johnson said. “It is a good way to bring recognition to the work that we’ve been trying to do, and also to Black and brown culture.”
The Black Market is held every other month of the year. The next one is scheduled for October.