The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted a town hall event Thursday night to discuss the jail conditions and public safety concerns of Athens-Clarke County. The event took place at the AADM Justice Center and was also streamed on Zoom.
The topic of discussion mainly focused on the conditions of the ACC jail and honed in on understaffing and the use and distribution of fentanyl.
AADM co-founder and Director Knowa Johnson served as a host for the event and welcomed three speakers to the event: District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, former ACC internal auditor Stephanie Maddox Johnson and former major and jail commande Jessica Goings.
Maddox Johnson started out the discussion by reading the audit report from the 2019 report finalized by the Clarke County Sheriff’s office.
Maddox Johnson was the ACC internal auditor from 2013 until she was fired by the ACC Commission last September. Maddox Johnson said there were four major areas of concern: a staffing shortage, morale and leadership, safety and security and employee training. Staffing shortage was the most significant issue.
The employees were required to work mandatory overtime hours, which were often isolated 12-hour shifts and the deputies assigned to cover these shifts worked them on top of their regular work schedule. This then directly affected the morale and leadership in the jail.
“Mandatory overtime was by far the number one reason, it had a significant impact on employee morale,” Maddox Johnson said. “The primary reason overtime was mandated was because of the recruitment and retention, staffing shortages and this high turnover rate.”
The high turnover rate was also affected by the lack of training, where many employees felt ill-equipped to handle their duties, according to Maddox Johnson. When people began to become worn down by the mandated overtime, many called in sick, Maddox Johnson said, but the sheriff's office then implemented a sick leave policy that many employees felt “turned into a punishment”.
Maddox Johnson concluded her remarks by saying that with full disclosure, the sheriffs office was motivated in making changes. “There was a concerted effort to improve some of the conditions. There were some conditions that they did not agree existed out of the four.”
Jessica Goings, who worked at the Clarke County Sheriff Office for 25 years, spoke next. Goings spoke on the perspective of the jail after the audit results and the issues she saw arise during her time working.
“Sometimes the truth isn’t what people want to always hear. You got to be careful what you search for,” Goings said. “When the truth came back, there was retaliation.”
According to Goings, while some ideas for improvement were taken into consideration, there was tension among the different perspectives surrounding the issues of the jail. Goings also emphasized the staffing shortages and low morale.
When Johnson asked if there was anything implemented she agreed with, Goings said the community service aspect that is present now.
Goings said drugs also became a significant problem in the jail, mainly this year, as the use of fentanyl took hold among inmates and became an “epidemic”. The Georgia Department of Public Health Drug Surveillance Unit recently reported an increase of over 100% in fentanyl-based overdoses in just one year.
According to Goings, there were officers involved in distributing the drugs and after an investigation, they were terminated.
In the conclusion of her remarks, Goings said that like many who work in the jail section of the sheriff's office, she had welcomed Sheriff John Q. William’s vision of transparency but Goings said that vision has not been actualized.
“It has been everything but transparent. All he wants is the public to see him in his uniform,” Goings said.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker was the final speaker at the event, who said they feel there has been a “critical mass of attention and concern” recently brought to issues surrounding jails. Parker said they have heard of issues ranging from sexual harassment allegations to a lack of basic necessities in the facilities and particularly telecommunication issues with those trying to contact loved ones in jail.
Parker said that sheriff audits are important to highlight areas of concern and that it could be time for another audit to be conducted. Parker encouraged those in the community to continue speaking out and pay “very close attention” to the ACC mayor and commission in regards to the budget, which can reflect and possibly solve the issues at the jail.