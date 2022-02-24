Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson leads the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
On Wednesday, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted a walk to honor Ahmaud Arbery. The day marked two years since Arbery was killed by three white men while on a jog in Brunswick. The walk was 2.23 miles long, the same distance Arbery ran prior to his death.
The walk started at City Hall and circled around downtown. Attendees held signs with pictures of Arbery. While walking on East Washington Street, AADM co-founderMokah-Jasmine Johnsonchanted, “No justice, no peace. Ahmaud, rest in power.” Supporters joined in as they followed her through town.
“We just hope that we continue to see, you know, others be held accountable for hateful crimes,” Johnson said. “Not just to African Americans, but hateful crimes period that causes harm to folks who take their lives unnecessarily.”
AADM previously held awalkwhen Arbery was killed in 2020.This year’s walk is particularly important because the state of Georgia announced they would be recognizing Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day.The day encourages people to advocate for racial justice and walk or jog 2.23 miles to honor Arbery.
Additionally, it was announced Tuesday that the three men who murdered Arbery were found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crime trial.
An array of Athens-Clarke County community members came out to remember Arbery. Three students from AADM’STeen Social JusticeClub,Sekou Sesay,Steve TranandPriscilla Davis,wanted to be a voice for young activists.
Participants make signs before the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Participants make signs before the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson (right) leads the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson live streams during the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson (left) leads the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
A Walk for Ahmaud Arbery hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement makes its way through downtown Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson speaks to the crowd after the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement co-founder and president Mokah-Jasmine Johnson speaks to the crowd after the Walk for Ahmaud Arbery in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The group met outside City Hall to begin a 2.23 route on the second anniversary of Arbery’s death. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
“You have to rally people, which is, like, one of the hardest parts of any movement. So it’s like challenging to think about the fact that it’s very systemic,” Davis said. “But we got to move forward and the first step is bringing attention to it.”
Onlookers observed the movement as they continued downtown. People recorded and held their fists in the air to show solidarity. An Athens-Clarke County Public Transit bus driver was honking their horn and cheering out of the window as the procession was crossing the street.
Mayoral candidatePearl Hallechoed similar sentiments of solidarity and accountability shared by others attending the walk.
“Let this be a lesson to let us know that we should care for one another. It doesn’t matter who we are. We are who we are,”Hallsaid. “And I always put my theory and talk about the branches, that we all are branches. We just come from one root and bloom in so many different directions.”