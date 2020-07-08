Twenty white poster signs stuck out behind the Arch at the University of Georgia — each sign had the name of a Black person who died due to police brutality.

The names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Freddie Gray, Gabriella Nevarez, Michael Brown and others were raised high during the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement protest on Tuesday.

“Take a deep breath, we’re all still here and standing together,” Izzy Yearby, one of the protest speakers, said to the crowd. “No lives matter until Black lives matter.”

Chants of “My voice will be heard” and “This is our home” echoed through downtown Athens as about 100 people gathered to protest police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest focused on what will replace the Confederate monument that currently stands near the Arch. In a June 4 commission meeting, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz called for the monument to be moved and for the county attorney to find the “most effective plan for movement” this year.

Before and during the protest, AADM volunteers passed out or had protesters download a survey on their phones asking the public what they’d like to see in place of the Confederate monument.

AADM plans to send the ACC commission the suggestions and ideas from the survey.

UGA graduate Aditya Krishnaswamy said AADM emailed the commission yesterday and got a response that said they may not be able to replace the monument with another one in the same spot. Regardless, Krishnaswamy and AADM believe a monument expressing the support of Black lives belongs somewhere in downtown Athens.

“This monument went up for white Athenians to tell Black people they don’t belong and aren’t welcomed here,” Krishnaswamy said. “It’s been a blight in Athens for decades.”

Yearby and Krishnaswamy led the majority of the protests. Discussions included how the crowd could donate to the Athens Freedom Fund, which was created after a May 31 protest ended in police using tear gas to disperse protesters. Donations will be used for bail relief, legal defense for those in need and supplies for peaceful protesting, according to the website.

Yearby and Krishnaswamy also touched on the importance of the local and presidential elections this year. Krishnaswamy said in order to stand up for Black lives, people of color, immigrants and the Latinx community, the public must vote for those who will protect these populations.

As the two-hour protest ended, Krishnaswamy listed AADM’s demands for the local law enforcement. She first called on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto HB 838. The bill makes crimes against law enforcement as hate crimes.

A crime against law enforcement could be punishable by at least a year and up to five years in prison, as well as a potential $5,000 fine. The bill passed the state legislature and is now headed to Kemp’s desk.

AADM also demands a ban on chokeholds, strangleholds and tear gas. The organization wants police officers to be required to give a warning before they shoot, to have a duty to intervene to stop another officer from using excessive force and require more de-escalation and force continuum training.

AADM wants officers to exhaust all other measures before using deadly force, and to report each time they use force or threaten to use force against civilians.

AADM also called on local law enforcement to establish a community police advisory board by August. The county government is in the process of creating a police advisory board made up of Athens-Clarke County citizens. In addition, the organization demands all police officers be removed from the Clarke County School District.

Sarah Kate Brewer, a UGA senior, joined the 100 in attendance to support Black lives, specifically Black disabled lives.

“If a Black person with some cognitive or physical disability is pulled over, sometimes they don’t have the means to communicate or express their needs,” Brewer, a communication sciences and disorders major, said. “That interaction with the police can cost them their lives.”

Jessica, a protester who only wished to reveal her first name, attended in order to shed a light on the anti-Blackness within her own Latinx community.

‪“There’s a lot of anti-Blackness within the Latinx community. I believe our liberation is connected to liberation of Black lives and around the world,” she said. “I’ll do my part.”‬

Michael Moore, a membeer of AADM and Grace Missions, said he believes it’s time the public follow the Declaration of Independence, which states all men are created equal. Moore said the document should include women. He said the church has a responsibility to support Black lives in the way that Jesus would.

As the crowds slowly dispersed from the Arch, the chants of protesters still filled the streets — “We must support and love each other, we have nothing to lose but our chains.”