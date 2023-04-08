The Gamma Upsilon chapter of Alpha Xi Delta sorority will be re-established at the University of Georgia in fall 2023 and plans to recruit a full chapter.

The reinstatement was announced on March 2 via the UGA Panhellenic Instagram account. Alpha Xi Delta will be the 20th sorority in UGA’s Panhellenic Council. The chapter, which was previously on campus from 1960-1974, closed due to a decline in membership. Membership decline was a national trend among fraternities and sororities during this time, according to Kara Rex, assistant director of Greek life and advisor to Panhellenic at UGA.