The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement received nine new complaints about Athens-Clarke County law enforcement officers between January and March of 2023, according to a summary report from the AADM Complaints Team released on Tuesday.
Five of these complaints concerned the Athens-Clarke County Jail, three concerned the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and one concerned Athens-Clarke County Probation Services.
Complaints about the jail alleged reports of retaliation and mistreatment from staff, poor conditions, lack of medical treatment and misuse of lockdown procedures.
“The complainant stated that the CCJ staff has deemed them ‘mentally ill,’ and, therefore, they refused to transport them to court dates,” the report read under one of the jail complaints. “The complainant claimed that they had been waiting in the CCJ for almost six months without a mental competency hearing.”
Another complainant reported inadequate food options that failed to accommodate their religious dietary restrictions and contained psychiatric medication without their consent. They also reported finding grass in their meal and being denied medical care for ensuing breathing complications.
One complainant described COVID-19 conditions that arose when their unit merged with another unit. They also reported apathy from CCJ staff.
“When we complain [about] the issues, we are told by the deputy, ‘Sorry stay out of jail this is not home or Burger King,’” the complainant is quoted in the report.
The AADM sent an anonymous survey of this complaint to jail commander Frank Woods, who responded with a statement that described the jail’s policies for relocating incarcerated residents to alternate housing, reporting Covid-19 and ensuring appropriate conduct among staff.
“We strongly encourage residents to utilize our grievance process so that we may identify any inappropriate behavior on the part of our staff,” Woods said.
The report’s three complaints against ACCPD allege officer mistreatment to a victim in an assault case, failure of officers to respond to a previous AADM complaint, and an illegal search and seizure. The AADM is currently reviewing the latter complaint while in the process of addressing the other two complaints with ACCPD.
The complaint against Probation Services concerns an individual who believes that their probation officer discriminated against them because of their status as a sex offender.
The individual was not informed when they were assigned a new probation officer or when their reporting status, which was non-reporting, changed to require in-person monthly check-ins. They received a probation warrant for their failure to appear at the check-in, but it was sent to a home where they no longer live.
Deputy Chief Probation Officer Chris Fogal replied to the report on Thursday with a letter revealing that Athens-Clarke County Probation Services has never supervised the complainant. The probation officers involved in the claim are felony probation officers employed by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision. ACC Probation Services oversees misdemeanor cases.
Five of the complaints are active, three are pending review and one is closed. Individuals can file a discrimination complaint against law enforcement, businesses, organizations and landlords at AADM’s website.
“It is important to note that while we do assist complainants with accessing resources and filing complaints, we are not legal experts and make that clear to the clients we work with,” the report said. “In addition to assisting the complainants, we also strive to bring these issues to light and educate the community.”