She was joined by other Democratic candidates such as Secretary of State candidate Bee Nyugen, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nakita Hemingway, Insurance Commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz.
According to a poll from FiveThirtyEight, Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is leading Stacey Abrams by 6.3 points as of Oct. 23.
“We will get this done, but it’s gonna take our work, isn’t it? It’s gonna take our time, it’s gonna take our belief in our own power,” Abrams said.
Abrams, who lost to Kemp by approximately 50,000 votes in the 2018 election, according to Politico election results, came to Athens to speak to young voters.
“In 2020, Georgia, young people, actually delivered a higher number of voters as a share than any other state in the nation,” Nyugen said.
Abrams was introduced by Jaylen Black, Abrams’ campaign press secretary and alumni of the University of Georgia. Black initially became involved with Abrams’ campaign after hearing her speak in 2017 while she was a student at UGA and her friend suggested she get involved.
“Stacey Abrams likes to say, the governor of any state is one of the most misunderstood positions in the country,” Black said. “She’s really not doing it for herself, she’s doing it for the people of Georgia. So, I’m just really grateful to support a candidate like her.”