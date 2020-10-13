The 2020 election is already breaking records for the number of voters using absentee ballots. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there have already been more absentee ballots casted in Georgia four weeks before election day than during the entire 2016 election.
Voters in Athens can use one of six drop boxes for absentee ballots across the Athens-Clarke County area. The boxes can only be used if the person dropping off a completed ballot is a registered voter in Athens-Clarke County.
How to use drop boxes for ACC residents
In the state of Georgia, voters do not need to state a reason for requesting an absentee ballot. The downloadable absentee voter application form can be found here. The application must be in writing, contain the address the ballot is to be mailed, sufficient information for the voter to be identified and the election in which the ballot is being cast.
For the Nov. 3 general election, the final day the Board of Elections can mail ballots is Oct. 30.
Ballot boxes close at 7 p.m. on Election Day so the ACC Board of Elections has time to pick them up and count them.
Voters using absentee ballots can track the absentee ballot request form and completed ballot at the My Voter Page here.
The address to use to request an absentee ballot is:
Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections
P.O. Box 1828
Athens, GA 30603
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.