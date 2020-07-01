Athens-Clarke County Animal Services is asking the community to foster the shelter’s dogs and cats during the Fourth of July holiday weekend through its Foster Over the 4th Program.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s Fourth of July drive-in firework display will be held at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport on July 3, according to an ACC news release. The airport is close to the Animal Services Adoption Center, and the dog kennels are mostly outside, so the animal services team is concerned that the loud noise will frighten the animals.
Animal Services will supply all volunteers with a crate or carrier, food and bowls. A leash and collar will be provided for those who volunteer to foster a dog.
Any shelter dog or cat that is a part of the Foster Over the 4th Program will have a current rabies vaccines and be spayed or neutered if they are old enough, the release said. The cats and dogs that will be available for the foster program and or adoption can be viewed at www.athenspets.net.
People who want to foster an animal over the weekend must complete an online application. The application asks potential volunteers to provide a video that displays the home that the foster animal would live in for the holiday. The application can be found at www.accgov.com/fosterapet.
If the application is approved, the volunteer will be able to pick up a shelter animal on either July 2 or July 3. Volunteers will be able to return their foster animal to the shelter on July 5 or July 6. Appointments for both pick-ups and drop-offs are required.
For questions about the Foster Over the 4th Program or fostering a pet long-term, contact Volunteer Coordinator Selah Gardiner at 706-613-3540 or selah.gardiner@accgov.com, the release said.
