The Athens-Clarke County Animal Services announced they will not be accepting owner-surrendered cats until July 20 and owner-surrendered dogs until July 24. Both moratoriums are the result of diseases spreading among animals at the shelter, according to press releases.
Animal Services initially stopped accepting owner-surrendered cats on June 28, following two litters of kittens testing positive for feline panleukopenia, a contagious virus that mostly affects kittens. The period was extended on Friday July 7 after another kitten tested positive.
Animal Services announced on Monday that they would no longer be accepting owner-surrendered dogs after the shelter discovered a case of canine parvovirus — a contagious virus that mostly affects young, unvaccinated dogs — in a puppy. The pause on dogs was also due to space constraints, the release said.
“Animal viruses such as canine parvo and feline pan leuk are challenges for animal shelters all over the country due in part to the number of animals that cycle through them,” Animal Services Director Kristall Barber said in the release. “Our facility design, cleaning protocols, and department policies help minimize the impact as much as possible on animals in our care and our operations.”
Animal Services will still be accepting stray animals and conducting adoptions, the releases said. Owner reclaims will also continue, but owners will be warned of reclaimed animals’ possible exposure to disease.
Residents trying to surrender a cat or dog sooner are asked to call 706-613-3540 for advice, the releases said.