Athens-Clarke County Animal Services is seeking fosters during the Fourth of July weekend to remove animals sensitive to fireworks from the area.
The Athens-Clarke County firework display will take place this Saturday, July 1, at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport. ACC Animal Services is located across the street from the airport and houses more than 150 animals. ACC Animal Services is concerned about the effects of the fireworks on animals living in its facilities.
ACC officials selected the Athens-Ben Epps Airport based on safety, viewing area size, accessibility and parking according to Josh Edwards, assistant manager in the ACC Manger's Office. Alternative locations are being considered for the future.
“Staff is in process of developing recommendations based on pros and cons of a variety of locations across the county for next year,” Edwards said. “Proximity to the animal shelter is going to be one of those criteria, so we do understand it's not ideal for the animals and we understand that's something that we're considering moving forward”
Fostering over the Fourth of July weekend is free. Volunteers will be provided with all the supplies required to take care of the foster animal including food, crates and leashes.
“Hopefully Thursday [and] Friday, before the weekend, we can get as many dogs that are available for foster to go out so that they don’t have to be here during the fireworks presentation.” Kristall Barber, Athens-Clarke County Animal Services director, said.
Interested parties will need to complete a foster application online at ACC Animal Services’ website and email Tiffany Mitcham at Tiffany.mitcham@accgov.com.
Fosters will be available for pick on Thursday June 29 and Friday 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 125 Buddy Christian Way. Fosters can be returned to the shelter on Wednesday July 5 and Thursday July 6 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ACC Animal Services can be contacted at 706-613-3540 to establish a drop off time on Sunday, July 3.