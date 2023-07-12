The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections has delayed their vote to change polling locations and precincts for the March 2024 presidential primary. The vote, which was scheduled to take place at the board’s July 11 meeting, was delayed until August.
New polling location and precinct changes are still expected to take effect for March 2024 primary elections. New proposed polling location changes include moving precinct 1A to the Winterville Cultural Center, precinct 4A to the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Community Room, precinct 5D to the Girl Scout historic Athens office, precinct 6B to the ACC Extension Office, 6D to Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary and 7C to Milledge Avenue Baptist Church. A new precinct has not been named; its polling location will be either Miriam Moore Community Service Center or Heard Park.
Feedback addresses to the Board of Elections on proposed polling location and precinct changes have been positive overall. The board is required to provide public notice two weeks prior to voting on adopting the changes.