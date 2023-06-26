The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections held a special meeting Wednesday evening at the Ben Epps Airport Community Room to discuss proposed changes to polling locations ahead of the 2024 election cycle.
Charlotte Sosebee, director of elections and voter registration, said the public’s main concern was whether or not any of the polling locations would be closed. Although the proposals include polling location changes, ACC will not be removing any and will still have 24 locations. .
Additionally, the board plans to change some of the boundaries for the precincts based on data from the 2020 Census.
The board is still undecided as to when the changes will take place. Sosebee recommended the board wait to make these changes after the General Municipal and Special Elections take place on Nov. 7. The board will vote on the new changes at a meeting on Tuesday, July 11, but has not decided on an effective date for the changes.
ACC will notify voters about changes to locations 30 or 60 days before an election, depending on what kind of election is taking place. Additionally, they will publish a notice in the legal organ, place signs at the affected polling locations and send new voter registration cards to voters affected by the precinct changes.
According to the maps created by the ACC Geospatial Information Office, the ACC plans to change the polling locations for precincts 1A, 4A, 5A, 5D, 6B, 6D, 7C and to add a new district.
Proposed changes include:
6B’s polling location will change from the Georgia Square Mall to the ACC Extension Office
6D’s from ACC Fire Station #4 on Oglethorpe Ave to Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School to merge with 5A
5D from ACC Fleet Management Facility to Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia office
1A from the Wintersville Train Depot to the Wintersville Community Center
4A from the Multi-Modal Transportation Center to the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Community Room
7C from ACC Fire Station #3 at Five Points to the Milledge Ave Baptist Church.
Sosebee explained that these locations will be changed to address concerns about the Americans with Disabilities Act, including parking concerns, indoor space limitations, capacity issues and lengthy walking distance from parking lots to the voting areas.
ACC will conduct a survey at polling locations before municipal and special elections take place this year to verify that they are ADA-compliant and have ample space for voters. Additionally, ACC will check electrical equipment to make sure the new electronic voting system runs properly to avoid surges.
This was the first of the two public hearings that the ACC will hold in June to consider changes to Election Day polling locations and precinct lines. The second meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ACC Extension Office Community Room.