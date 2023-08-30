On Sept. 12, the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections will hold an election on recommended voting locations for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election, which will take place on March 12, 2024. The board’s vote will take place at Athens-Clarke County Planning Auditorium, which is located at 120 W. Dougherty St.
The Board of Elections is proposing to adjust boundary lines for all voting precincts, move six polling locations within precincts, as well as creating an additional polling station. Voters that will be affected by these changes will be sent new precinct cards in the mail at least 90 days before the primary election.
Polling locations must be moved due to current redevelopment at the Georgia Square Mall and Transit Multimodal Transportation Center, as well as lack of parking and available voting spaces in various stations.
The proposed new precinct whose number and letter will be later determined will be assigned to the Miriam Moore Community Center at 410 McKinley Drive.
Proposed locations were chosen through work sessions last spring and public hearings that took place in June, as well as the recent census to determine central areas to balance the number of voters per precinct. Any objections to the proposed changes must be submitted to the Board of Elections before the Sept. 12 voting session occurs.