All parks, buildings and trails within the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department are closed starting March 30, according to an ACC news release.

The ACC Mayor and Commission enacted a stay-at-home order on March 19 in light of COVID-19, hoping to decrease the spread of the disease and promote the health of Athens residents.

In a further attempt to encourage members of the Athens community to stay home, all events sponsored by Leisure Services, including programs and classes, will be cancelled through April 24, according to the news release. Events that were offered in Leisure Services parks such as the Video Game Night at Lay Park and Tiny Tales at the Zoo at Memorial Park have been cancelled.

Closures also include community centers. Those who had a rental at a Leisure Services building will not be able to have their event during this period and will be refunded, according to the ACC website.

All public outdoor basketball, tennis and pickleball courts will also be closed during this time, according to the news release.

The affected parks and trails include Ben Burton Park, Dudley Park, the Greenway, Firefly Trail and Sandy Creek Nature Center trails, according to the update. Bear Hollow Zoo and the facilities associated with these parks and trails will also be closed.