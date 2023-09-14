The Clarke County School Board met with the Mayor and Commission on Wednesday to discuss youth development and violence prevention. The discussion was led by Kara Fresk, a business and leadership coach who specializes in organizing strategies.
“We're not focusing on the how,” Fresk said. “It is very easy to focus on how: How are we going to do youth development? How are we going to do violence prevention? And that's not the goal. The goal is actually focusing a little bit more on the what: What is the problem? What is the issue that we're trying to address?”
Fresk split the school board and commission into four random groups. Each group was assigned a question to answer on boards hung around the room. The questions were: Who is experiencing the problem? What is the nature of the problem? Why is the problem worth solving? In what circumstances is this problem occurring?
After answering their group’s assigned question, they rotated to the next, until each group had a chance to respond to each question.
Viewers of the meeting, including Kimberly Bennett, began talking amongst each other about how the commission has previously answered these questions and should be focusing on solutions.
“The purpose of this was to try and get all the different aspects of when you're writing a problem statement,” Fresk said. “These are all components to think through in order to come up with a problem statement.”
The board and commission then came up with an extensive list of issues that Athens-Clarke County youth are facing that hinder development and increase accessibility to violence, as well as a list of goals for the community. Still in their groups, the board and commission began coming up with individual problem statements based on the lists they collectively agreed upon.
Each group elected a member to present their problem statement. Mayor Girtz represented group one.
“We currently live in a community where young people experience violence, desperation and suffer lifelong impacts,” Girtz said. “And for those individuals, we want to provide experiences, skills and influences that will bring hope, opportunity and create safe communities.”
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers represented group two.
“Currently, our kids, families and community are suffering from a lack of investments in equity,” Myers said. “As a result, too many youths are performing poorly in schools and turn into violence and unhealthy behaviors. Working together, we can create a community where kids grow up with equal and varied opportunities, a strong sense of belonging and healthy identities and lifestyles.”
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle represented group three.
“Every child in ACC deserves opportunities for a healthy, supportive and safe path to success,” Houle said. “Poverty, inequality and violence cause harm and prevent children's sense of belonging and access to that path. By equitably connecting children to resources and supports, we aim to reduce involvement in the criminal legal system, increase economic opportunity and improve overall wellbeing for ACC residents.”
Board of Education member Linda Davis represented group four.
“We are a community in crisis due to a lack of new programming and opportunities,” Davis said. “We want to increase the well being of youth and decrease involvement in violence.”