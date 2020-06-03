Mariah Parker, Athens-Clarke County District 2 commissioner, announced on Facebook that she tested positive for COVID-19.
Parker was one of the activists leading the protest on Sunday. The protest for racial justice and against police violence attracted an estimated 2,000 protesters. Protesters were encouraged to wear masks, and the protest lasted for more than two hours.
On the Facebook post, Parker said she is asymptomatic and was instructed to isolate for two weeks without a clear determination for when she contracted the disease. Parker encouraged people who were in contact with her during Sunday’s protest to get tested.
Parker said she will be self-quarantining next Saturday during the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement protest.
