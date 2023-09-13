Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission members butted heads on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled work session over plans to reduce and prevent homelessness.
“I don't know why we have to pay for something that you would assume is being done,” District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton said.
Suggestions on where to allocate the approximate $4.4 million American Rescue Plan Act fund were presented at the meeting. Additionally, the commission discussed mental health recovery facilities and Emergency Medical Services agreement recommendations.
Homelessness prevention plan
Data and Evaluation Specialist Allison Scott Pruitt and Sr. Homeless Systems & Programs Analyst Heather Duchscherer introduced their ten-factor plan, which depicted recommendations for ARPA fund allocations, on Zoom.
Housing and Community Development Department Director Roderick Wallace, ACCGov Community Impact Administrator Alejandra Calva, ACCGov Community Development Administrator Marci Irwin and ACCGov Homeless Specialist Lillian Sronkoski represented the plan in person to answer questions from the commission.
They conducted surveys on the Athens homeless population, which included homeless students over the age of 18, and local businesses about the impact of homelessness on the community. According to them, the main issue Athenians experiencing homelessness face is the lack of affordable housing, shelters and services.
The following allocation is recommended:
- $400,000 to the coalition staff
- $30,000 to pay previously homeless citizens to increase participation from those with lived experiences
- $350,000 to coordinated entry, which is a Continuum of Care requirement
- $200,000 to outreach teams and programs, in addition to the money currently allocated to Advantage Behavioral Health Systems
- $150,000 to Housing Central Command
- $2.2 Million to increase shelter units
- $200,000 to diversion counseling and rapid exit services
- No additional funding to aid in pay-offs as $300,000 was given through the FY24 budget
- $240,000 for landlord engagement, risk mitigation and to incentivize landlords to rent to homeless/previously homeless
- $195,000 for employment partnership
Thornton explicitly restated her opposition to this plan, saying she was disappointed that the different groups that are part of the Continuum of Care were not able to come up with a strategic plan that embraces everything shared.
Thornton continued by stating that the homeless population in Athens is made up of those from other counties or states who have migrated to Athens. After conducting research, Thornton discovered that Athens is listed as the second best place to live, which she thinks inspired many to move here.
“What I'm suggesting is having an idea or a number or something so when they get here, that those services are intact and in place,” Thornton said. “I'm not suggesting not serving homelessness. I just don't think we’re prepared for that, especially if they're looking at the internet and find out Athens is the best place to live.”
District 7 Commissioner John Culpepper agreed with Thornton’s idea to combat homelessness in Athens, saying the increases in homelessness in Athens were outpacing the rest of the state.
“None of this is showing anything to prevent people from coming in … We need to invest in that if we're outpacing the rest of the state in our growth of homelessness,” Culpepper said.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle disagreed with Thornton and Culpepper as 90% of Athens’ homeless population are originally from Athens and that those in need should not be refused services, despite where they are from.
“It's not my experience as a homeless person in my past that qualifies me to say this, nor is it my anecdotes of talking to other people around the community, I think it's data — I think facts make matter,” Houle said.
Houle refuted Thornton’s argument, which was that all these plans had been done in the past and failed, by explaining that they only failed due to lack of funding.
“Now we have the report, we can accept it and then we can put the money that we've never put towards these things before towards solutions,” Houle said.
Mental health recovery facility
ACCGov Program Administrator Keith Sanders, Project Manager for SPLOST & TSPLOST projects Michael Kajder, ACCGov Sustainability Officer Mike Wharton and Director of Development & Housing at Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Evan Mills presented the new development plans for the mental health recovery facility. The plan consists of three phases, in order to make most efficient use of the budget.
Phase one includes the construction of 10 two-bed apartments and 30 parking spots. Phases two and three include an additional 16 two-bed apartments and 30 more parking spaces. The facility is co-ed but individual units will be single sex, meaning families with children were not included in the project.
Phase one will be a two story building with access to both floors from the outside. Phases two and three are each a wing extension, however there is the flexibility of phases two and three being completed together, if the budget allows.
The facility will also be powered through the implementation of solar panels on the grounds, in accordance with the federal energy sustainability bill. The panels will not be placed on the roof as it is more expensive and less sustainable due to the weight of the panels. This factor of the project will be funded through the Community Energy Fund.
“The mental health facility is bringing a critical need to the community,” Kajder said.
The construction is expected to be complete by summer of 2025.
EMS agreement recommendations
Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Scarbrough presented his recommendations on the EMS Agreement. Scarborough requested that $1,500 be given annually to the fire department to fund the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program, which began in 2006. Over 2,000 hospitals, including Piedmont Hospital in Athens, participate in CARES.
CARES funding is based on the performance of individual EMS units and factors such as response time and equipment availability. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers supports the implementation of the program but wants to include a regulation for paramedics to be present on all ambulances, as is already required in Oglethorpe and Madison counties.
“I'd love it if there would be a paramedic if I had a heart attack because that's where it's really gonna make a difference for me,” Myers said. “Paramedics are the ones who can do almost as much as a lot of people in the emergency room can do.”
District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Taylor thanked Chief Scarborough and Manager Williams for putting this plan into action, as it was her friend who originally brought the idea to the commission last fall.