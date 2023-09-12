Kevin Zapata was in New York on Sept. 11, 2001 — 17 years old and in his social studies class on what appeared to be a “normal day.” Already confident he wanted to do some kind of public service in the future, Zapata brainstormed how he could help those in need. He now works as the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s 911 Dispatch Administrator.
“It was the events of Sept. 11 that’s helped me and pushed me to strive to help my community, to push forward and continue any kind of public service,” Zapata said. “I came in as dispatcher — It was supposed to be a transitory career. Little did I know that it would become more than that [and] more of a calling.”
The Salute to First Responders event was organized by the Clarke County Republican Party and hosted by the Beech Haven Baptist Church on Monday. An auditorium of first responders, ACC officials and residents thanked the fellow first responders for their service and honored the lives lost 22 years ago.
The event hosted a wide range of guest speakers, from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to the Georgia State Patrol, with News Director of Cox Media Group Athens and host of Classic City Today, Tim Bryant, acting as master of ceremonies.
Among the speakers were ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz, Georgia Rep. Spencer Frye, Georgia Rep. Houston Gaines, Sheriff John Q. Williams and many others, all of whom shared their memories of the 9/11 attacks and expressed thanks for all the work done by both the ACC first responders and first responders nationwide.
“Of course in the wake of 9/11, we as a nation sort of felt that collectively,” Girtz said. “While we're never going to live lives without any of that trauma, without any of that pain — what we can be blessed with is knowing we're surrounded by people who respond to that trauma with great service, day in, day out.”
Many guest speakers, including University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark, also urged the community to never forget Sept. 12, 2001 — the day that the entire nation came together.
“Everybody came together and had one cause,” Clark said. “That's why I'm so big on community-oriented policing … If you show me a community that works with the police, I'll show you a safe community. If you show me a community that says ‘no, that's the police problem.’ That's where you’re going to have your crime.”
Despite the somber occasion, the atmosphere was one of celebration and community. Following the speeches, attendees joined first responders grabbing to-go plates catered by Carrabba's Italian Grill and mingling outside the church in a show of community and solidarity.
“This event is one that is very close to my heart,” Shelly Blake, a Beech Haven Baptist Church member, said. “It is important that we remember what we lost but also that we survived and are stronger for it.”
While the event is one steeped in tragedy, Joan Rhoden, the first Vice Chair and Director of Communications of the Clarke County Republicans, said we are all still one. The Salute to First Responders event shared the lessons various first responders learned following the attack and preserved the legacy of the lives lost.
“The reason to do this is to say: ‘We are all one,’” Rhoden said. “Do we think the same about everything? Absolutely not. But when it comes right down to it, on 9/12, everybody was united … In a crisis, people come together, people help each other [and] they put aside their differences.”