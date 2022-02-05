In an online meeting on Jan. 27, the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee voted to censure District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright, District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby and District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton due to their voting record on redistricting maps. All three commissioners are Democrats.
The censure is a formal declaration of strong disapproval or harsh criticism.
Commissioners Allison Wight and Mike Hamby voted against the map proposed by the Athens Board of Elections Dec. 14. Commissioner Ovita Thornton abstained from the vote.
On Jan. 20, the Commission voted on another version of the map proposed by Rep. Spencer Frye. Wright and Hamby voted against this version as well, Thornton voted for this map.
Rocky Raffle, an ACCDC vice chair, proposed the censure.
The statement read, “to censure Commissioners Allison Wright, Ovita Thornton, and Mike Hamby for not prioritizing voting rights and election integrity for the people of Athens-Clarke County; for knowingly enabling the Republican members of our state delegation to put forth a map that undermines ACC voters & our democracy and removes 3 of the duly elected Commissioners that ACC voters chose to represent them in our local government.”
According to an email from ACCDC spokesperson Jason Pratt, the ACCDC does not have an official statement on the redistricting map, but supports the Board of Elections official statement. The Board of Elections voted to recommend Rep. Spencer Frye’s proposed map on Jan. 26.
None of the three commissioners named are current members of the ACCDC.