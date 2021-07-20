On Monday, the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department announced its fall activities. The activities highlight the arts, environmental science, recreation, sports and holiday events, according to an ACC release.
“Programs include adult fitness and tai chi, art classes, baton, dance, gymnastics, homeschool groups, nature programs, preschool activities, soccer, softball, teen programs, tennis, theatre, therapeutic recreation, youth cooking classes and special holiday events,” according to the release.
ACC residents are able to register online for these activities beginning Aug. 7, at 9 a.m., and non-residents can sign-up starting Aug. 9, at noon.
Individuals must establish an online account to register for activities. Registration will remain open until activities reach full capacity or begin.