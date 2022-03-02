At a voting session on Tuesday night, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission debated the Commission Defined Option for allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to the county and a salary increase for commissioners. Both measures were passed in a 6-4 vote.
The meeting began with a unanimous approval of the consent agenda and announcements from Mayor Kelly Girtz regarding new members of various boards and commissions in the county. Then, residents were given the opportunity to speak.
Commission Defined Option for allocating ARPA funds
The ARPA Funding Program gives a total of almost $58 million in federal grants to the county, outlined in two CDOs presented by commissioners. A CDO outlines how the funds will be allocated and the general directives of the program, according to the ACC document outlining the ARPA Funding Program and the two CDOs
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker began the discussion over the two CDO options proposed towards the ARPA funding program by making a motion to approve the option they worked on with District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson.
Their CDO includes an amendment that allocates $500,000 to community nonprofit programming for youth in the summer of this year from the $7 million allocated to youth development and violence prevention in the budget.
The funding is put into “buckets” to divide the money. The different areas include homelessness, affordable housing, behavioral health, business and work development, future needs such as public health and infrastructure, along with the funds dedicated to youth development and violence prevention.
Parker acknowledged some of the frustrations from the community due to the time it is taking to allocate the funds. Parker said they, “want to reemphasize that we are not approving final program allocations tonight, but formalizing our priorities, consistent with the issues raised by our constituents for a very long time.”
ACC Manager Blaine Williams expressed concern over the timeline of the fund allocation, to which Myers responded that the CDO has flexibility built into its structure.
“There’s nothing keeping us from evolving this process and looking at things more carefully. What we’re doing here right now is getting started because it's taken much longer than most of us thought,” Myers said.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton made a substitute motion and discussed her CDO, which will set aside $1 million to get the youth development and violence prevention programs for the summer.
Her CDO also puts a cap of $10,000 on consultants because administrative fees can be as high as 15% of the program allocation, Thornton said.
District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright expressed her support for Thornton’s proposal because it allows flexibility for the advisory boards to carry out the work while the details of the other proposal “hamper the effectiveness of the advisory boards.”
Much of the evening’s debate centered on how quickly the process of allocating funds should take.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson agreed that the anticipated timeline is too long and would like to see it expedited, but said he does not want to delay voting on the funding for another 30 days.
Houle, District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards and District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link emphasized their desire to move forward with the proposal to meet the needs of the community. Their CDO has fluidity to allow for community input while it is being implemented, Link said.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport said he would vote against both measures because he believes they need to stop acting as quickly on funding.
“I’ve been preaching that we need to slow down,” Davenport said.
Before voting on her CDO, Thornton said she knew that she did not have the votes to hold and discuss the funding so she encouraged a vote to make it public. The motion did not carry with only Thornton, Hamby and Wright voting in favor of it.
The CDO proposed by Houle, Parker, Myers and Denson carried 6-4.
Commissioner salary increase
Several residents spoke during the public commentary portion of the meeting that preceded the commission's voting.
District 8 resident Ross Watson spoke out against the ordinance to provide an increase in salary for the commissioners.
“We’re not paying you to be experts in vehicles and motorcycles and chairs, you’re there to act as a board of directors type person and support this community,” Watson said, referencing a discussion at a previous meeting related to vehicles and transportation.
Jason Pratt, a District 1 resident, felt differently than Watson, speaking in favor of the salary increase.
“We’re freezing out a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds and a lot of different careers that would have really good insight to offer the commission,” Pratt said.
The commission also debated the salary increase which would raise their starting salary from the current amount of $15,000 to $19,133. Additionally, those who complete a certification training would receive a supplement of $100 a month, or $1,200 a year. The salary increase is intended to attract a diverse group of qualified individuals to serve as commissioners.
Myers, Denson and Parker voiced their support for the increase, emphasizing time constraints and the need for more diversity among the commissioners.
“It's a very full part time job and we need to compensate commissioners at a livable wage,” Myers said.
Thornton, Davenport, Wright and Hamby were among those who objected to the measure. Many shared the concern that the measure is putting the needs of the commissioners before the county workers, who also deal with a low wage.
“We need to take care of our own household first and make sure that our employees are taken care of before we take care of ourselves,” Davenport said.
The motion carried in another 6-4 vote, with those who objected to the measure voting against it and those who spoke in support of it voting in favor.