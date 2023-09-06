The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted their regular session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to discuss the stormwater system, parklets and judicial grants.
Mayor Kelly Girtz began the meeting by presenting the 4-H State Congress competition winners from Athens-Clarke County: Kalynn Johnson, Riley David and Wilson Griffeth. Their winning projects covered the categories of food labs; flowers, shrubs and lawns; and food for health, respectively.
All items from the consent agenda were approved by District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby and seconded by District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers.
Athens resident and engineer Mark Campbell spoke to items 10 and 11 on the agenda in reference to the rezoning of properties on Whitetail Way and Prince Avenue. It has been suggested for 160 Whitetail Way and 170 Whitetail Way to be rezoned from Employment-Office to Employment-Industrial use. 2365 Prince Ave. is proposed to be rezoned from Commercial-Office to Commercial-Neighborhood.
Campbell thanked the commission for considering the project on behalf of Athens-based Carter Engineering, which he acts as the civil engineer representative for. In regards to 2365 Prince Ave., Campbell said “it is no longer a bank building and the current owner would love to make it into a fine dining restaurant and that location was great access; keeping the beautiful marble and glass building.”
Jay Sanders, President of Southern Wireless Telecom, spoke to item 12 on the agenda which discussed the implementation of a new 170-foot-tall monopole tower for T-Mobile. The tower would be taking the place of an abandoned tower that has recently been taken down for new development.
Old and new business
Members of the Stormwater Advisory Committee attended the meeting to discuss item 17 on the agenda, stormwater financial planning. Cassidy Lord, Ed Lane, Jamie Hill, David Hyde and Chairman Bruno Giri presented their cases. Lord began the discussion by presenting facts about the stormwater drainage system.
“One, by federal regulation, ACC is required to have a stormwater management program. Two, the stormwater fee is a fee and not a tax. Three, the fee that supports the program has not increased since it was implemented in 2005. Four, our stormwater and sanitary sewer systems are separate,” Lord said.
Lane followed Lord by explaining the financial issues that the Athens Stormwater Advisory Committee has been facing.
“One principle of city planning that I strongly believe in is that financial responsibility is a prerequisite for long term prosperity,” Lane said. “Currently, we know that there are costs recruiting with our stormwater infrastructure … the stormwater fee implemented in 2005 has not been sufficient to keep up with these costs. Meanwhile, the impacts of our struggling infrastructure has been disproportionately felt by certain citizens or certain areas.”
Hill provided a personal anecdote of when her yard overflowed with runoff and ACC Manager Blaine Williams personally attended to the situation.
“I am grateful to live in a place with a government that involves its citizens like disgruntled homeowners, such as myself, on committees to further explore issues and government services that improve quality of life,” Hill said.
Hyde spoke to how the situation influences him as a local builder.
“I’ve grown to understand the struggles and expenses of building in an urban area with aging infrastructure,” Hyde said.
Parklets
The commission moved on to discuss the newly conceived parklet proposal, which would reconstruct parking spaces in front of certain restaurants into additional outdoor seating.
Previous District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards spoke to this proposal. He brought to attention the already existing issue of high parking rates downtown, which would increase with the implementation of parklets. However, he still supports the idea of parklets.
“So tripling the price of this car storage area I think is just the wrong direction we need to be going in here,” Edwards said. “Encouraging more of these parklets, encouraging more of this type of commerce is where many other parts of the world are moving towards.”
Commission discussion
The commission discussed item 21 on the agenda about court funding program grants. District 2 Commissioner Melissa Link brought to attention concerns about voter restrictions that were put into place a couple years ago but continued to support the grants. District 9 commissioner Ovita Thornton responded to Link’s concerns.
“We need educated voters, we don't need just richer people and then tell them to go vote in their worst interest,” Thornton said. “I think it's an empowerment tool, I think it's community engagement. So, I would like to have the opportunity to try to bring word in such a way that is not threatening in the future with all the past problems we've had across the state.”
Public input
In response to the commission’s discussion of item 18 on the agenda, about the implementation of solar panels, Edwards spoke against the removal of trees to place such panels.
“I’m concerned about the solar panel vote that was just taken … cutting down trees that are providing shade in a parking lot to then put up solar panels kind of seems to be at odds with each other,” Edwards said. “And I'm wondering why we haven't explored erecting the panels over the parking spots … so it will provide actually more shade to the parking lot.”
Retired Georgia Department of Labor official and Executive Director of the East Athens Development Corporation, Fred Smith Sr., invited the Mayor and commission to an event being hosted by the Clarke County School District. On Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., there will be a panel of the first Black students that were integrated into the school district. The event will be held at the CCSD headquarters.
“In 1963, it was quite a world that we lived in. At that time, there were no African Americans elected officials … That year, five brave African American young people integrated the Clarke County School District. That was nine years after Brown v. Board of Education,” Smith said. “It was about more than integration of the school district. It was about opening doors of opportunities.”