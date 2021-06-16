In a Special Called Session Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission debated proposed changes to the budget for the fiscal year 2022, including increasing the minimum wage for ACC employees to $15 an hour and a resolution to address homelessness.
The commission approved the wage raise, but some commissioners objected to the 12.2% flat rate being applied to all employees, regardless of their current earnings. However, the expenses did not include relieving any pay compression that may result from the increased wages.
District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby, District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright and District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton attempted to address this issue by putting forward an alternative budget that would preserve the proposed programs but delay boosting all employees' wages until January 2022.
Other proposed items for the budget include funding for youth development programming, an alternative non-police crisis response program and funding for the the Athens Area Homeless Shelter.
“I really appreciate that commissioners Hamby and Wright and Thornton are trying to address the issues of wage compression,” said District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle. “But I think a flat 12% raise is just not the best way to do that. I don’t believe that our highest paid employees making higher six figures need to get $20,000 raises just because we bring the wage floor up to $15 an hour.”
Houle said they believe there are other ways to deal with wage compression that can lend more funds to those who need it most. They also expressed concern with the $250,000 allocated to the Fund Disparity Study, a study included in the suggested additions to the budget that would examine disparities within the ACC government, pointing out that it may end up costing as much as $400,000. Houle said they think it is important to have the funds necessary to conduct studies like the Funds Disparity.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link echoed Houle’s perspective that a living wage is an important issue that should be addressed, but she said the method of addressing the issue of wage compression should be determined only after seeing where the specific pay gaps are in Athens.
The commissioners who supported the budget changes argued it utilizes funding from multiple sources, which results in a $0 net change to the general budget and minimizes pulling funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Hamby said some of the other suggested changes, like the alternative non-police crisis response team, will be highly beneficial to the Athens area. Many commissioners still expressed concern with the flat rate and seven voted against the proposal.
A resolution to address homelessness in Athens was also discussed in the latter half of the meeting. The commissioners who did not support it said they believed it felt more like a short-term solution.
“I’m going to support this, but I’m supporting it very half-heartedly,” Thornton said. “I want people to know we’ve been working on this. These homeless people need a place to go.”
Thornton said she felt citizens who “worked continuously with the encampments” and reached out to the commissioners via email in regards to homelessness were ignored.
“We’ve been talking about this for a year,” Thornton said.
Wright agreed homelessness is an issue in Athens that needs to be addressed but disagreed that “relocating and providing tent supplies to people” is quality affordable housing.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport said he thinks there isn’t a homeless crisis in Athens but “an affordable housing and affordable renting crisis.” Davenport was skeptical of the resolution and described it as a “Band-Aid on this solution.”
Houle agreed with Davenport that the resolution provided a short-term solution but said they think it is a good option for the present. The resolution passed in a 6-4 vote.