The Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission hosted a special called session on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in order to determine an appeal against a prior Historic Preservation Commission decision.
This HPC decision would allow Jason Williams, property owner of 120 W Cloverhurst Ave., to construct an additional two-car garage and upstairs living space. Williams also rents out the existing structure on AirBnB and Zillow, and is not currently a full-time resident of the home, though it is a second residence where he hopes to move long term.
The decision was appealed by Matthew Totten on behalf of John E. and Susan G. Totten.
They argue that due to the rental nature of the property, there is excessive sound, activity and light pollution, which travels to nearby homes, disturbing the peace and quality of life of neighbors.
“It just doesn’t seem like an appropriate use of that property, if we're concerned about people that live in this town full time,” Totten said. “[The Totten’s are retired] now and want to have a peaceful life.”
In opposition to this appeal, Williams explained that the purpose of the planned property addition is so that the home is more suitable for their household size. Matthew Reeves, the attorney representing Williams, explained that there have only been about 10 days in which the home was rented out short term in the nine years that Williams has owned it.
“We will look forward to many, many more memories we make, but as our family has changed, the house needs to change to allow us to continue to enjoy the space use and enjoyment that the house can provide,” Williams said.
Following the ten-minute opportunities to speak that both the proponent and opponent were granted, the commission moved to technical and architectural questions regarding the construction of the property addition.
The ACC Mayor & Commission then moved to vote on the appeal. There were four votes to overrule the HPC decision, and five votes to uphold it.
Williams will be able to pursue his property addition plans at 120 W Cloverhurst Ave.