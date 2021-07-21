In an agenda setting session Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor & Commission discussed several Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects, as well as two Legal Rights Committee Reports examining local civil rights legislation.
A SPLOST allows Athens-Clarke County to pay for capital improvement projects using sales tax proceeds that would otherwise be funded with property tax revenue and general funds, easing the burden of local taxpayers. The TSPLOST allocates these funds towards transportation-specific projects.
“This definition of collector has been thrust upon us by the state, and maybe we should make our own definitions and apply them to our [Neighborhood Traffic Management] Program,” said District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link, referring to a collector road — a moderate capacity road that seeks to move traffic from local streets to larger roads.
Link proposed reducing the speed limit on boulevards, or residential streets, under a SPLOST project. This prompted discussion over how a collector road should be defined.
After further discussion, the commissioners reached a consensus that the definition should be determined in a future meeting to be applied to all streets in need of a reduced speed limit.
The Mayor & Commission continued discussing infrastructure in the work session after the agenda setting session formally ended. The SPLOST Project 02 details preliminary plans for affordable housing in north Athens, which provides funding for “the horizontal public infrastructure that creates buildable city blocks.”
The first phase of demolition to make way for the plans is set to occur soon. Residents have already been notified.
“The goal is to not move people off the property, and there is still some edginess," said District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton. "There’s still some with resonance, but you know change always does that.”
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker said members of the community have expressed interest in including language in the project that could stipulate prevailing wages and community benefits for workers in Athens.
County Attorney Judd Drake said the disparity study may support Parker’s cause and provide insight on the best ways to implement it.
Two Legal Rights Committee reports were also discussed, both concerning opportunities for local civil rights legislation modeled on the recent Brookhaven non-discrimination ordinance, including a prospective ordinance the committee has been working on.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle expressed concern about the decision to implement the commission defined option after a provision addressing polyamorous people was narrowly passed through. Parker echoed their thoughts. The discussion over the committee definitions is to be continued in future meetings.
“I feel like this is the opportunity to create that citizen committee to truly tackle some of these discrimination instances and to address them, have them addressed by people who actually experienced them and have that perspective outside of the bureaucracy of the government,” Link said.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson agreed and said he believes there should be a human rights or civil rights commission as part of the ordinance.
An Athens resident spoke in support of the measure during the public input session. He talked about how, as a gay man in Athens, his rights are not protected against discrimination.
“Someone who disagreed with my opinions at the [last] meeting drove over to my house to let me know that my opinions were not ones he appreciated,” said Alan, who declined to state any other information about himself due to the incident.
Alan said a committee specifically designated to investigate discrimination complaints would make an enormous impact in Athens for marginalized communities.