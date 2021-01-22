Jittery Joe’s coffee cups, McDonald’s sweet tea cups, Raising Cane’s fountain drink cups and paper cups of all varieties were not recyclable in Athens, until a few weeks ago.

The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department’s Recycling Division hosted an event on Thursday at Jittery Joe’s Coffee Roasting Company to promote a new sustainability initiative of recycling paper cups in Athens. An Athens resident dressed as a flamingo played a tuba while riding a unicycle, thanking people for showing up to the event.

A caravan of about 25 cars were offered free Jittery Joe’s coffee and Coca-Cola products at the Jittery Joe’s roastery on Barber Street. The ACC Recycling Division employees handed out flyers educating the public about the newest addition to their recycling services.

Paper cups were previously not recyclable because they are made with a plastic liner on the inside, said Joe Dunlop, the waste reduction administrator of ACC’s Recycling Division. Dunlop said new recycling machinery is able to extract the plastic from these paper cups, reuse the plastic and recycle the paper.

In a partnership with the Foodservice Packaging Institute (FPI) and The Coca-Cola Company, ACC is “the first community in Georgia to add paper cups to its recycling program,” according to ACC’s website.

Mason Towe, a program education specialist at the ACC Recycling Division, said the FPI and Coca-Cola partnerships are helping to increase recycling in the community and to improve the quality of materials coming into recycling facilities.

Dunlop said the drive-up event on Thursday afternoon took place to kick-start future educational events and a longer sustainability initiative in ACC. In addition, the event offered free Jittery Joe’s coffee and Coca-Cola products as a way to encourage the community to recycle the exact products they were being offered, Dunlop said.

“A big overarching plan is targeting organizations and businesses that use these materials, specifically restaurants, food courts and coffee shops, and getting education into their hands,” Towe said. “So when a customer asks if something is recyclable, they will know and offer recycling bins for the materials.”