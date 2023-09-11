The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Elections Department invites residents to vote on their favorite “I Voted Early” sticker design by Oct. 1, according to a news release.
The stickers will be distributed during early voting in the 2024 election cycle for the Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, General Election and any runoff elections.
A panel of judges selected four finalists from 153 submitted designs, the release said. Votes for the best sticker can be cast online or in person at the Elections Department at 155 E. Washington St.