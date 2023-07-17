A special election will be held on November 7 to fill the vacancy of the position of Athens-Clarke County Clerk of Superior and State Court, according to a news release.
Beverly Logan retired from the position May 31 and Elisa Zarate is currently serving as an interim clerk.
Anyone interested in running for the position must reside and be registered to vote in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release. Interested parties should file notice of their candidacy with the ACC Board of Elections and pay the $2,173.02 fee required to enter the race. The qualifying period will last from 8:30 a.m. August 21 to 5 p.m. August 23.
Anyone interested in voting in the election who is not yet registered to vote must register by October 10, the release said.
Early voting will take place October 16 through November 3, according to the release.