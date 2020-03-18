In continued efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Athens-Clarke County Transit will be reducing routes to the nine routes normally offered on the weekends, seven days a week. The change will take place from March 18 until April 7, according to a release from the ACC Public Information Office.
Transit will stop collecting fares and take additional health and safety measures to reduce coronavirus concerns. The buses will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., seven days a week, the release said. Nine different routes will be offered, and specific details and schedules can be found on the ACC Unified Government page.
To ensure social distancing for the drivers, only the rear bus doors will be used and a barrier will be put behind the drivers’ compartment, the release said.
Due to only the rear door being offered for opening and debarking, the lift-demand service will only be offered on a medically-essential need only basis. No other demand response services will be offered to promote social distancing within the bus, according to the release.
Transit services will continue to enforce their policy that restricts riders under 18 without a parent or guardian, and a “one round trip” rule will be in place to prohibit continual riding of buses. Riders can debark from the Multimodal Transportation Center, anywhere along the route or at the end of the line, according to the release. The MMTC will be closed to the public except for riders debarking from buses.
