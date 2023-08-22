The Athens-Clarke County Government Operations Committee hosted a special session on Monday to discuss parklets and the Community Benefits Agreement.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants in downtown Athens have been inquiring about developing additional outdoor seating. Restaurants including South Kitchen and Bar, Trapeze and Thai Spoon have submitted proposals to convert street parking into platform parklets to accommodate more customers.
If passed, revenue for these restaurants is expected to greatly increase. According to the committee, they’re generating now a $3,300 per space per year.
“I see that it would be fair to set fees at a rate that [is] close to equivalent to the money that the county government will be generating from those spaces,” Commissioner Melissa Link said.
The committee also discussed lease deals for non-profit organizations. Currently, non-profit organizations can be given property by the Athens government for a one dollar lease, according to the committee. However, many challenges have been arising due to these lease deals, encouraging the Athens-Clarke County government to increase non-profit organizations’ leases.
According to the Georgia Gratuity Clause, “the General Assembly shall not grant or authorize extra compensation to any public officer, agent or contractor after the service has been rendered or the contract entered into.”
Gratuity’s can be challenged in court through a taxpayer lawsuit, and there are concerns that charging one dollar borderlines giving property away.
Another factor to consider is property size. As of now, some non-profits have had to pay one dollar leases for their properties, regardless of size. According to the committee, they would like to make this system more equitable by potentially passing option two, in which non-profit’s leases will be proportional to their property size.