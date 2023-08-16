The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is searching for 10th, 11th and 12th grade students to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Council by Sept. 4, according to an ACCGov press release.
Applicants must reside in Athens-Clarke County but can be from either public or private schools, or home-schooled.
Students will be expected to attend monthly meetings and devote at least five hours per week to the Council. Over the course of the year, council members will also create small group projects focused on issues facing youth in Athens-Clarke County to present to county leadership in May 2024.
The goal of the council is to get students involved with local government and “encourage civic engagement and community service,” according to the press release.
"Athens benefits from the vitality and insight of our young residents," Mayor Kelly Girtz said in the release. "I'm glad for the Mayor’s Youth Council members to fully inform staff members and elected policymakers about how we can be the best community for those of every age."
Interested students can apply online on the ACCGov website. Interviews will be held in mid-September and council meetings will begin in early October.
Additional questions can be directed to the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department’s Recreation Division at 706-613-3850.