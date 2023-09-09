The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, in collaboration with Cloudburst Group, is seeking public input on the final draft of the Strategic Plan to Reduce and Prevent Homelessness through Wednesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
The draft of the plan and a survey are available online. There will be multiple in-person forums where community members can share input. The upcoming forums will take place Sept.13 from 3-5 p.m. at the Snipes Water Resource Center on 780 Barber Street and Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the ACC Library on 2025 Baxter Street.
"Support from the community and its stakeholders is vital to the success of this strategic plan to not only help reduce and prevent homelessness in Athens-Clarke County but also to strengthen the supportive systems for unhoused residents," Alejandra Calva, ACCGov Housing and Community Development Community Impact Administrator, said in the release.
The Mayor & Commission are set to discuss the plan at their Sept. 19 Agenda Setting Session, with a vote tentatively expected at their Oct. 3 Regular Session, the release said.
The draft “was developed with input from community forums, focus groups, businesses, service providers and those currently, previously or at risk of experiencing homelessness,” according to the release.
The Mayor & Commission directed funds from the American Rescue Plan Act towards homelessness and other community initiatives.
A separate process related to housing resources is currently underway to seek input on a community affordable housing strategic plan, according to the release. Public input on that process ended on Aug. 30.