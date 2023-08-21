The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Elections Department is seeking resident-submitted designs for 2024 “I Voted Early” stickers by August 27, according to an ACCGov news release.
Submissions must be from Athens-Clarke County residents, include the phrase “I Voted Early” and may not reference any specific political party or candidate, the release said. Residents can drop off submissions at the Elections Department at 155 East Washington St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 25. A full list of specifications and an online submission form can be found on the ACCGov website.
A panel of judges will select a few designs, which will then be voted on by the public. Voting is tentatively scheduled to open in early September, according to the release.
The winning design will be printed and handed out during the early voting periods for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, General Election and any runoff elections. The design may also be used in other promotional materials for the Elections Department if the artist consents, the release said.
Residents with further questions can contact the Elections Department at 706-613-3150.