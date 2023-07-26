The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Animal Services Department is seeking feedback through July 31 on a proposed pet licensing program for dogs and cats, according to an ACCGov news release.
Community members can give feedback via an online survey, which will provide information to the Mayor and Commission’s Legislative Review Committee ahead of their August 2 meeting.
The proposed program would require residents to register their pet and their pet's vaccination status for a one to three year period based on the length of the rabies vaccination. The registration would require a fee, although some discounts and incentives would be proposed, the release said.
Owners could also provide other optional information about their pet with registration — such as medical conditions, microchip information or photos — that would assist Animal Services in identifying and returning pets to their owners. Owners can choose the level of privacy of this information, according to the release.
Establishing the program would provide a better understanding of the number of pets in the community, assist in covering some of the costs for the Animal Services Department and provide data for future animal-related community programs, the release said.
Community members with any additional questions can contact the Animal Services Department at 706-613-3540.