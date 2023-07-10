The Athens-Clarke County Government will host two community feedback sessions on eight potential sites for the new Fire Station #5, according to a press release.
The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the ACC Tennis Center on Lexington Road and Thursday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Fire Station #7 on Barnett Shoals Road, the release said. A map with the potential fire station sites and a survey for public input are available online through July 30.
Potential sites were evaluated by the SPLOST Site Selection Committee, a resident committee appointed by Mayor Kelly Girtz and chaired by District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport. Sites were ranked based on the selection criteria approved by the ACC Mayor and Commission, according to the release.
Residents can drop in anytime during the meetings to find out details, ask questions and provide feedback on the potential sites. Public feedback will be used by the project user group and site selection committee to narrow down the list to at least three candidate sites. The remaining sites will be voted on by the Mayor and Commission in early 2024, according to the release.
The eight highest-scoring sites are:
1350 Morton Road – Undeveloped – Scored 54 points, 6.63 acres
1185 Morton Road – Undeveloped – Scored 52 points, 48.98 acres
0 Morton Road – Undeveloped – Scored 52 points, 30.41 acres
755 Morton Road – Undeveloped – Scored 50 points, 168.67 acres
5370 Old Lexington Road – Undeveloped – Scored 50 points, 197.71 acres
985 Morton Road – Developed – Scored 50 points, 20.94 acres
4885 Old Lexington Road – Developed – Scored 46 points, 27.60 acres
0 Morning View Road – Developed – Scored 44 points, 24.25 acres
The new fire station is a part of SPLOST 2020 Project 6. Approximately $6 million has been designated for the project, which includes land acquisition, design, construction, a fueling station, station equipment and other related costs to meet facility standards, according to the release.