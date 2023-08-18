The Athens-Clarke County Grand Jury must fill six vacancies on the Board of Tax Equalization, according to an ACCGov news release.
The available positions include two alternate members, which are effective through Dec. 31, 2024, and one regular member and three alternates, which are both three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026.
These positions are responsible for determining property values and tax exemptions after listening to evidence presented by taxpayers and representatives from the Tax Assessor's Office.
The Commissioner of the Department of Revenue requires all board members to participate in at least 40 hours of instruction in appraisal and equalization processes and procedures within the first year of their term. A minimum eight hours of continuing education training in said procedures must also be completed annually at the completion of each office term.
Any interested Athens-Clarke County resident with a high school degree who owns real property is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Sept. 1 and can be found on the ACCGov website.
Applications can be submitted online or delivered to Appeal Administrator and Clerk of Superior Court Court, Elisa Zarate, at 325 E. Washington St., Room 450, Athens, Georgia, 30601 or emailed to elisa.zarate@accgov.com.