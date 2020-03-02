An accountant at Elite Accounting Services allegedly stole and embezzled a total of $10,000 from a client, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
The report did not specify if any warrants were being sought or if any other action has been taken yet.
After paying the accountant $2,000 to do her taxes, the client discovered a while later they had never been done, according to the police report. The client also reported that the accountant donated $8,000 from her account to the accountant’s own nonprofit organization. This transaction was never discussed with the client and the money is now unaccounted for.
The client said she found the accountant was misusing her money before in a separate incident, but the money, which totaled $5,800, was returned to her. The client reported the alleged theft and embezzlement on Feb. 26 after her current accountant told her about the money missing from her account, according to the report.
