The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested six suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine dealers, according to a Friday ACCPD press release.
ACCPD made the arrests through a two-day joint operation involving the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. The suspected dealers were from multiple counties including Bartow, Madison and Clarke, the release said.
During the operation, law enforcement seized seven firearms, about 10 ounces of fentanyl, five ounces of methamphetamine and an unspecified quantity of cocaine. Some of the fentanyl had been pressed into counterfeit Oxycodone pills, according to the release.
The release said the operation’s investigation is ongoing.