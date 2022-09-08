200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen from car
An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer received a call on Sept. 1, reporting a theft that occurred on Aug. 27, according to a report from ACCPD.
The caller said about 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards and a pair of flip flops were stolen from his car on West Broad Street around 7 p.m., the report said.
The man had filed a report over email following the theft, but received a response days later saying he couldn’t make an online report for that and called ACCPD.
Lock box found behind RaceTrac
On Sept. 1, a black lock box was found on the greenway located behind the RaceTrac gas station on Oconee Street, according to a report from ACCPD.
An employee of ACC Leisure Services found the lock box and believed it to have been taken from someone’s home, the report said. Upon closer inspection, the officer noticed metal shavings and small chip marks along the keyhole.
The box was submitted into evidence and is going to be processed, according to the report.
Man arrested at College Avenue hotdog stand
ACCPD officers were flagged down around 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 by a hotdog vendor who said an intoxicated man was bothering customers and staff, according to a report from ACCPD.
According to the report, Officers saw the man walking away and watched him slam his shoulder into another man crossing the street. T
he man then started to yell at other men downtown and stood in a stance as if he was about to fight them, the report said. Officers then arrested the man.