Athens church vandalized overnight
On May 5, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a trespass call at Jerusalem Baptist Church on Dubose Avenue, according to an ACCPD report.
A member of the church had called because the church had been vandalized. The crime was believed to have occurred the night before, the report said.
Someone had urinated on the front door of the church, stolen the mailbox and vandalized the church sign and a wooden rail.The writing on the rail and sign was unclear due to being faded by water and was believed to be done with a black pen. Clothes were also left on the property.
There were no security cameras on the property, according to the report.
Man shoplifts $150 of merchandise from Walmart
On May 5, an ACCPD officer responded to a call about a shoplifter at the Walmart on Lexington Road, according to an ACCPD report.
The suspect had concealed $150.11 worth of merchandise in his backpack and not paid for it. He had paid for some items that were in his cart, the report said but the man was attempting to shoplift food and other various items that were concealed. He was detained after exiting the store.
The officer checked the man’s criminal history and did not find three prior convictions for theft by shoplifting, nor a recent pattern of the man being involved in criminal activity, according to the report. The officer released the man with a citation for theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, due to his cooperation and lack of significant criminal history.
Drunk driver crashes into tree
On May 8, ACCPD officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at Candy Circle and Crossbow Circle in Winterville, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the driver and an unidentified female, both of whom appeared to be uninjured and said they didn’t not need emergency medical assistance.
The driver said he had been on Candy Circle when he lost control of the vehicle. He attempted to correct it, but overcorrected, lost control, went off the road and crashed into a tree, the report said.
Officers noticed that the driver’s breath smelled like alcohol and asked if and how much he’d had to drink. The driver stated that he’d had one beer and one shot, which he confirmed multiple times throughout the interaction.
Officers asked if he’d be willing to participate in a field sobriety test, and the driver agreed, according to the report. Officers noted multiple clues indicative of the driver’s blood alcohol content being over the legal limit of .08.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and read his Miranda Rights. He agreed to a breath test, which showed that his BAC was .141, nearly twice the legal limit, the report said. The driver was issued three citations: failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and DUI.